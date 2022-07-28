

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) on Thursday reported income before tax and associates and joint ventures of 1.355 billion euros in the second quarter, lower than 1.463 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Net income in the quarter decreased to 1.175 billion euros or 0.94 euros per share from 1.198 billion euros or 0.96 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, business net income was 2.17 billion euros or 1.73 euros per share.



Net sales for the quarter increased to 10.116 billion euros from 8.744 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago.



Looking forward, Sanofi now expects 2022 business EPS to grow approximately 15% at constant exchange rates. For 2021, business EPS was 6.56 euros.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de