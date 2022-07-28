

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - AIXTRON SE (AIXG), on Thursday, reported its highest quarterly order intake since 2011 in the second quarter of 2022, driven by strong overall demand from nearly all end markets.



The order intake in the first half of 2022 was with EUR 282.8 million, 7% above the order intake of the previous year's EUR 263.3 million. The strongest demand was recorded for tools for the volume production of Micro LEDs followed by demand for efficient power electronics based on the material systems Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride.



At EUR 152.6 million in Q2/2022, order intake even exceeded the strong level of the EUR 139.0 million reported a year ago. The order backlog at June 30, 2022 increased to EUR 314.4 million from EUR 295.0 million in the previous year. Most of the order backlog is due for delivery in 2022.



The company net profit for the first-half period increased to EUR 31.1 million from EUR 11.5 million in the prior year period. Earnings per share rose to EUR 0.28 from the previous year's EUR 0.11 per share.



Revenues of the MOCVD world market leader improved significantly in H1/2022 by 63% to EUR 191.1 million from EUR 117.2 million in the same period of last year.



Based on the current momentum of demand, and in expectation of a continuation of the high number of orders, the Executive Board reiterated the growth guidance for the full year 2022 given in February 2022.







