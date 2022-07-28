

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF.PK) reported that its loss after taxes for the first six months of 2022 was 77.9 million euros compared to net income of 139.8 million euros in the previous year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was negative 111.7 million euros compared to positive 209.2 million euros in the previous year.



Order intake for the first six months of 2022 increased by 8.9 percent (net of currency effects) to 1.65 billion euros from the prior year.



Net sales fell by 22.2 percent (net of currency effects) to 1.30 billion euros from the previous year, which had been boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



For the second half of the year, Dräger expects a significant recovery in business development and therefore confirms the forecast for 2022.



Dräger continues to expect a decline in net sales of between -5.0 and -9.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of between 1.0 and 4.0 percent for the full year. At the same time, Dräger still considers it likely that the lower end of the range will be reached.



