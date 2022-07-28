

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) posted net income of 2.539 billion euros in the first half of 2022.



Adjusted net income for the first six months of the year was 3.177 billion euros, of which close to 56% came from the international business, whose main component is the Exploration and Production unit.



Repsol's Board, with Antonio Brufau as chairman, at the proposal of CEO Josu Jon Imaz, and with the agreement of the Nomination Committee, has approved changes to Executive Committee that will enable the company to embark on a new period of growth and transformation, in line with its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.







