

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro PLC (SGRO.L) reported first half adjusted pre-tax profit of 216 million pounds, up 29 percent from prior year. Adjusted EPS was 16.9 pence, up 22 percent.



Profit before tax was 1.37 billion pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2022 compared to 1.41 billion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 110.4 pence compared to 110.0 pence. Realised and unrealised gains on wholly owned investment and trading properties recognised in the income statement were 1.17 billion pounds compared to 1.12 billion pounds, last year.



Revenue increased to 330 million pounds from 246 million pounds, prior year.



The Board has declared an increase in the interim dividend of 0.7 pence per share to 8.1 pence, a rise of 9.5 percent. This will be paid as an ordinary dividend on 23 September 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 12 August 2022.



