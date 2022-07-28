

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders Plc (SDRC.L, SDR.L), a British asset management firm, on Thursday posted a decline in earnings for the first-half, amidst a rise in expenses and costs.



For the first six-month period, the London-headquartered company posted a pre-tax income of 312.8 million pounds, compared with 373.9 million pounds of previous year.



Post-tax earnings were 258.4 million pounds or 90.9 pence per share, less than 304.6 million pounds or 106 pence per share, year-over-year basis.



Operating profit stood at 406.9 million pounds as against 399.6 million pounds of previous year period.



The Group's operating expenses, central costs, and acquisition related expenditure registered at 833.4 million pounds, 23.2 million pounds, and 13.2 million pounds, respectively, compared with 809.9 million pounds, 27.1 million pounds, and 8.9 million pounds of previous year period.



Schroders generated net operating revenues of 1.17 billion pounds, higher than 1.14 billion pounds, in the first half of 2021.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 37 pence per share, unchanged from last year's first half. The dividend will be paid on August 25, to shareholders on record of August 5.







