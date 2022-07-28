

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled ¥105.0 billion, or ¥68 per share. This compares with ¥200.4 billion, or ¥128 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited reported adjusted earnings of ¥224.1 billion or ¥145 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to ¥972.5 billion from ¥949.6 billion last year.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): ¥105.0 Bln. vs. ¥200.4 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): ¥68 vs. ¥128 last year. -Revenue (Q1): ¥972.5 Bln vs. ¥949.6 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 484 Yen Full year revenue guidance: 3,690 Bln Yen



