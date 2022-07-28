

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Energy and services company Centrica plc (CNA.L) on Thursday reported loss from continuing operations before tax of 1.177 billion pounds for the first half of the year, compared with profit of 907 million pounds in the same period a year ago.



Excluding special items, the company had adjusted profit from continuing operations before tax of 1.264 billion pounds compared with 166 million pounds a year ago.



Group statutory revenue increased 49% to 10.315 billion pounds from 6.918 billion pounds a year ago.



Group revenue included in business performance was 14.302 billion pounds compared with 8.154 billion pounds last year.



The company reported loss attributable to shareholders of 864 million pounds or 14.7p per share compared with earnings of 1.351 billion pounds or 23.2 per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders increased to 643 million pounds or 11p per basic share from 98 million pounds or 1.7p per basic share a year ago.



Further, the company has declared an interim dividend of 1.0p per share to be paid on November 17 to shareholders on the register on October 7.







