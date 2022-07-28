

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L) Thursday reported first half IFRS profit of 205.6 million pounds, up from 120.9 million last year. On a pre-tax basis, first half loss was 298.4 million, compared to 482.6 million pounds last year.



The company said its Funds Under Management or FUM for the first half was 142.3 billion pounds.



The Board has declared an interim dividend for 2022 of 15.59 pence per share, equal to 30 percent of the prior year dividend.



For the first half, St. James's Place attracted 9.1 billion pounds of new client investments.







