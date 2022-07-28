

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) reported that its first half underlying profit before tax increased to 68.7 million pounds from 0.1 million pounds, prior year. Underlying profit per share was 6.2 pence compared to a loss of 2.1 pence.



Group pretax profit was 20.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 50.2 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 0.4 pence compared to a loss of 5.8 pence.



Group revenue was 1.32 billion pounds, up 33.6% from last year.



