

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer price inflation moderated marginally in June, though it remained strong overall, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.



Industrial producer price inflation in the home market dropped to 27.0 percent in June from 27.1 percent in May.



The 135.0 percent surge in coke and refined petroleum product prices was largely responsible for June's high inflation rate.



Producer prices in the foreign market grew 20.2 percent annually in June and, total producer price inflation rose slightly to 25.0 percent from 24.9 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, domestic producer prices rebounded 1.3 percent in June, following a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Prices for manufactured goods were 1.8 percent higher compared to last month, while the prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water fell at a much more moderate pace.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de