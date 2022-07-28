

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV), an integrated producer broadcaster on Thursday reported results for the six months ended June 2022 that showed a jump in profit before tax.



Profit before tax for the period was 219 million pounds as compared to 133 million pounds in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Profit for the period was 197 million pounds or 4.8 pence per share as compared to 101 million pounds or 2.4 pence per share in the corresponding period of the previous year.



Adjusted group EBITA was down 3 percent at 318 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was up 2 percent at 6.0 pence.



Revenue for the period was 1,679 million pounds, recording a growth of 8 percent. The ITV Studios revenue is up 16 percent at 927 million pounds. The Media & Entertainment revenue is up 4 percent at 1,065 million pounds. Total advertising revenue rose 5% and within this digital advertising revenue was up 20%.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.7p and remains committed to paying a total dividend of at least 5p for the full year.



ITV would redeem the 2.125% 335-million-euro Eurobond which matures in September 2022 using available cash, in order to reduce gross cash and gross debt.



Shares of ITV are currently trading at 73.10 pence, up 1.68 pence or 2.35 percent from the previous close.







