

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $64 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $32 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $588 million from $545 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



