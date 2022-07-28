

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $109 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $260 million or $2.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $2.03 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $109 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.03 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



