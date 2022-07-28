

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $328M, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $311M, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $3.42 billion from $3.07 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $328M. vs. $311M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $3.42 Bln vs. $3.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.20



