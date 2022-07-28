

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.69 billion, or $11.57 per share. This compares with $0.16 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.61 billion or $11.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 86.1% to $51.64 billion from $27.75 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $4.69 Bln. vs. $0.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $11.57 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $51.64 Bln vs. $27.75 Bln last year.



