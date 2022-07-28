

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $4.34 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $19.86 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $871.50 million from $899.20 million last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



