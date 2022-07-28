

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):



Earnings: -$8.04 million in Q2 vs. $6.60 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.63 in Q2 vs. $0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.55 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.34 per share Revenue: $261.92 million in Q2 vs. $270.01 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $235 - $245 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $985 - $1,015 Mln



