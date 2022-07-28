

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $511 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $459 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $5.39 billion from $4.77 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $511 Mln. vs. $432 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.39 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.



