

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled -$0.52 billion, or -$2.05 per share. This compares with -$1.35 billion, or -$5.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.53 billion or -$2.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$2.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4190.4% to $2184.24 million from $50.91 million last year.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$0.52 Bln. vs. -$1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$2.05 vs. -$5.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$2.20 -Revenue (Q2): $2184.24 Mln vs. $50.91 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de