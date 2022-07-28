

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$277.40 million, or -$2.29 per share. This compares with -$189.56 million, or -$1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$245.83 million or -$2.03 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $224.82 million from $220.55 million last year.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $870 - $930 Mln



