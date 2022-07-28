

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN):



Earnings: -$2.03 billion in Q2 vs. $7.78 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.20 in Q2 vs. $0.76 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $121.23 billion in Q2 vs. $113.08 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $125 - $130 Bln



