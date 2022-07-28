

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $471 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $413 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $4.14 billion from $4.67 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $471 Mln. vs. $413 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.42 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.14 Bln vs. $4.67 Bln last year.



