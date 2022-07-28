

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $241 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $318 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $357 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $4.01 billion from $3.32 billion last year.



Edison International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $241 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $4.01 Bln vs. $3.32 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de