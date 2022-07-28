

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $167.3 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $147.7M, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $351.9M from $329.4M last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $167.3 Mln. vs. $147.7M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q2): $351.9M vs. $329.4M last year.



