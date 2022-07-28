

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Eastman Chemical (EMN):



Earnings: $256 million in Q2 vs. -$146 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.03 in Q2 vs. -$1.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $2.83 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.69 per share Revenue: $2.78 billion in Q2 vs. $2.65 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 - $10.00



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EASTMAN CHEMICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de