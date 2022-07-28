

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intel Corporation (INTC):



Earnings: -$0.5 billion in Q2 vs. $5.1 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q2 vs. $1.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion or $0.29 per share for the period.



Revenue: $15.3 billion in Q2 vs. $18.5 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $65 to $68 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $0.35 Full year revenue guidance: $15 to $16 Bln



