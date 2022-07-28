

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $280.43 million, or $4.40 per share. This compares with $336.29 billion, or $4.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $281.19 million or $4.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $3.15 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



