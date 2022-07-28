

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Infinera Corp. (INFN) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$55.72 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$35.59 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$10.1 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $357.99 million from $338.23 million last year.



Infinera Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$55.72 Mln. vs. -$35.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.26 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $357.99 Mln vs. $338.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $360 - $400 Mln



