

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) lifted earnings outlook for the full year 2022.



For the ful year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $17.50 to $18.35 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of $17.40 to $18.25 per share.



The company continues to expects net sales of $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $17.98 per share and revenues of $3.49 billion.



Further, the Board of Directors has approved an increase of $1.2 billion to the company's stock repurchase authorization, which brings the company's total outstanding authorization to approximately $1.5 billion.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DECKERS OUTDOOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de