

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first-half of fiscal year 2022 climbed to 1.17 billion euros or 2.64 euros per share from last year's 854 million euros or 1.93 euros per share, reflecting growth achieved by the Group in the period as well as of the contribution of GrandVision business.



The Group's adjusted net profit was 1.55 billion euros, increasing by 18.6% at constant exchange rates compared to pro forma the first-half of 2021.



Revenue for the first-half of fiscal year 2022 rose to 11.99 billion euros from 8.77 billion euros last year.



The company confirmed its target of mid-single-digit annual revenue growth from 2022 to 2026 at constant exchange rates. It expects to achieve an adjusted operating profit as a percentage of revenue in the range of 19-20% at the end of the period.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ESSILORLUXOTTICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de