

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French concessions and construction company Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of 2022 climbed to 1.90 billion euros or 3.34 euros per share from the prior year's 682 million euros or 1.19 euros per share.



Operating income from ordinary activities or Ebit for the period was 2.89 billion euros up from 1.60 billion euros in the previous year.



Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2022 was 28.5 billion euros, up 26% on an actual basis relative to the first half of 2021 and up 12% like-for-like.



VINCI confirmed its guidance, expecting full-year net income to be higher in 2022 than pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.



The Board approved the payment of a 2022 interim dividend of 1.0 euros per share, to be paid on 17 November 2022.



