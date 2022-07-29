

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants and related products, on Friday posted a decline in earnings for the first half, amidst persisting inflationary pressures, adverse global macro-economic conditions.



For the fiscal 2022, the company has reaffirmed its EBIT, sales guidance.



For the first six-month period to June, the Mannheim-headquartered firm posted EBIT of 180 million euros, compared with 191 million euros, posted for the same period a year ago.



Post-tax profit was at 129 million euros, higher than 136 million euros of last year.



Fuchs registered earnings per ordinary share of 0.92 euro as against 0.97 euro, year-over-year basis.



The Group generated sales revenue of 1.64 billion euros, higher than 1.41 billion euros, during the corresponding period of previous fiscal.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company still expects its EBIT to be in the range of 360 million euros - 390 million euros.



For the full year, Fuchs continues to project sales revenue of 3 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FUCHS PETROLUB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de