

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENI SpA (E) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro3.81 billion, or Euro1.07 per share. This compares with Euro247 million, or Euro0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ENI SpA reported adjusted earnings of Euro3.80 billion or Euro1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 93.7% to Euro31.55 billion from Euro16.29 billion last year.



ENI SpA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro3.81 Bln. vs. Euro247 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro1.07 vs. Euro0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro31.55 Bln vs. Euro16.29 Bln last year.



