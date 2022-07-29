

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group (ITRK.L), the U.K based quality assurance provider, reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2022 rose to 122.4 million pounds or 75.6 pence per share from 114.9 million pounds or 70.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share at actual exchange rates was 10.6% higher at 86.5 pence.



Profit before income tax was 182.8 million pounds up from 169.1 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue for the period grew to 1.49 billion pounds from 1.32 billion pounds last year.



For the full year, the company targets at constant rates robust LFL revenue growth with a margin slightly below 2021 reflecting the lockdown restrictions in China in the first-half, the expected divisional mix and the investments in growth it is making.



For the full year, the company projects the group to deliver, at constant rates, a robust earnings performance with a strong free cash flow and an excellent ROIC. Reported earnings will reflect expected currency translation benefits between 400bps and 600bps.



The Directors have approved an interim dividend of 34.2 pence per share, which same with last year, to be paid on 6 October 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 16 September 2022.



