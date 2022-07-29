

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services, reported Friday that its first-half profit after tax edged up to 32.5 million pounds from last year's 31.5 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 16.9 pence, compared to 16.4 pence last year.



Basic headline earnings per share were 19.1 pence, compared to 18.5 pence a year ago.



Revenues climbed 14.6 percent to 358.5 million pounds from last year's 312.9 million pounds. Revenues increased 14.1 percent at constant currency rates.



The company said pricing and surcharges successfully mitigated inflation and drove approximately 10 percent revenue growth.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend for 2022 of 6.4p, up from 6.2p last year, which will be paid on November 4 to all shareholders on the register at close of business on October 7.



The company maintained fiscal 2022 outlook.



Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive, said, 'While there are obvious geopolitical uncertainties, as matters stand today, we see the prospect of volume growth in each of our key market sectors and geographies and we anticipate making progress in the second half.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BODYCOTE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de