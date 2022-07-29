

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. (LWDB.L) reported a loss of 101.75 million pounds in the half-year ended 30 June 2022 compared to profit of 111.56 million pounds in the previous year.



Return per ordinary share was negative 82.37 pence compared to Return per share of 92.79 pence in the prior year.



Loss before taxation was 101.08 million pounds compared to profit of 112.21 million pounds in the previous year.



Total income for the period grew to 47.77 million pounds from 35.19 million pounds last year.



The company said its Board plans to recommend that the total dividend in relation to 2022 is to maintain or increase on the total 2021 dividend of 29.0 pence. The company's shareholders will be asked to vote on the final dividend at AGM in March 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAW DEBENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de