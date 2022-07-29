

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cape Coral, Florida-based Danny's Sub and Pizza, doing business as Danny's Cuban Pizza, is recalling around 19,275 pounds of frozen meat pizza products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban Style pepperoni, chorizo, Hawaiian, and ham pizzas.



Danny's Cuban Pizza Authentic Cuban Style pepperoni, chorizo and ham pizzas were sold in 14-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving. Hawaiian pizza was sold in 17.5-oz. plastic shrink wrapped frozen packages containing a single-serving.



The pizza products have no lot code, packaging dates, or other identifying information represented on the label. The products subject to recall do not bear an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection.



The individual size frozen Cuban style meat pizzas were produced from January 2020 through July 2022, and were shipped to retail locations in Florida and Texas.



The recall was initiated after the problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the meat pizza products were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' freezers, and urged them to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



