

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - TAL Education Group (TAL) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$43.83 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$102.08 million, or -$0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of -$17.35 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 83.8% to $224.05 million from $1.38 billion last year.



TAL Education Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



