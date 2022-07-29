

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) said it now expects fiscal 2022 total sales in a range of $37.6 - $39.2 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $37.3 - $38.9 billion. The company continues to project adjusted EBIT margin in a range of 5.0% - 5.4%.



Second quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.83 compared to $1.40, previous year. Net loss attributable to Magna was $156 million compared to profit of $424 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.54 compared to profit of $1.40. The loss per share of $0.54 included $1.24 of non-cash impairment charges related to the investment in Russia.



Second quarter sales were $9.4 billion, an increase of 4% from prior year, as global light vehicle production increased 2%, largely driven by a 14% increase in North America.



The Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on August 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de