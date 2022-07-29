

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $187.1M, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $218.3M, or $0.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $261.6M or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.33 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $187.1M. vs. $218.3M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.



