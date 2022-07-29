

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $204 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $197M, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $236M or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $2.53 billion from $2.71 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $204 Mln. vs. $197M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $2.53 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.39 - $2.50 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.79 - $1.86 Full year revenue guidance: $9.76 - $9.98 Bln



