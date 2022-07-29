

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO, DNN) confirmed that it has made a confidential proposal to UEX Corporation to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of UEX. UEX said its Board has determined that the acquisition proposal constitutes a Superior Proposal as defined in the Arrangement Agreement between Uranium Energy Corp. and UEX.



David Cates, CEO of Denison, said: 'We believe that an acquisition by Denison of UEX, and its assets in northern Saskatchewan, has the potential to benefit Denison shareholders. Importantly, an acquisition of UEX would allow Denison to consolidate 100% ownership in our flagship Wheeler River Project.'







