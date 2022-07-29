

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has announced a number of actions to strengthen school-based mental health services and address the youth mental health crisis.



Next week, the Department of Education will begin the process to disburse almost $300 million Congress appropriated in fiscal 2022 to help schools hire more school-based mental health professionals and build a strong pipeline into the profession for the upcoming school year.



Over the next several weeks, the Department of Health and Human Services will begin evaluating applications to award nearly $7 million to education activities designed to help students access evidence-based and culturally relevant trauma support services and mental health care.



In a letter sent to Governors across the country, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Cardona highlighted actions by the Biden Administration to improve the delivery of health care in schools and make sure children enrolled in Medicaid have access to comprehensive health care services.



The Biden administration's new actions come at a time the United States' young people are facing an unprecedented mental health crisis.



Even before the pandemic, rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts among youth were on the rise. The pandemic exacerbated those issues, disrupting learning, relationships, and routines and increasing isolation - especially among the young people.



More than 40 percent of teenagers state that they struggle with persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and more than half of parents and caregivers express concern over their children's mental well-being, according to a White House fact sheet.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de