

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales rose at a softer pace in June, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail turnover excluding gas stations and pharmacies and adjusted for the composition of shopping days rose 0.4 percent yearly in June, after a 1.6 percent growth in May.



The latest sales growth was the slowest since February last year, when sales fell 2.8 percent.



Turnover in non-food stores decreased 3.0 percent annually in June, while sales in food stores grew by 4.7 percent.



Online turnover declined 6.5 percent year-on-year in June.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 0.7 percent on year in June.







