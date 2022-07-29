

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aesop USA has recalled about 154,300 100 ml bottles of bathroom deodorizing drops and oil burner blends as they failed to meet child resistant packaging requirements.



The company has recalled Aesop Post-Poo Drops and Aesop Oil Burner Blends. According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled products contain low-viscosity hydrocarbons which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning. In addition, the label on the products violates the Federal Hazardous Substances Act by omitting the mandatory information on the packaging.



The company said it received three reports of skin irritation/negative skin reaction in the U.S. involving the Oil Burner Blends product with no report of medical treatment.



The firm has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled products and store them in a safe location out of reach and sight of young children. They can contact Aesop for information on how to safely dispose of the recalled products and how to receive a full refund in the form of an Aesop digital gift card in the amount of the price of the recalled product.



The recalled products were sold at Aesop, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2012 through April 2022 for between $30 and $100.







