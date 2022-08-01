TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) said it has completed its acquisition of substantially all of Toshiba Corp.'s (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) ownership stake in Toshiba Carrier Corporation, a variable refrigerant flow or VRF and light commercial HVAC joint venture with Carrier.
Toru Kubo, who has served as President & CEO of Toshiba Carrier Corp., will be joining the Global Comfort Solutions leadership team.
Carrier acquired substantially all of Toshiba's interest in Toshiba Carrier Corporation for approximately $900 million.
