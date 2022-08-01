

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics maker, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter increased 22.6% year-over-year to 49.97 billion yen or $365 million, reflecting higher sales, the favorable cost-structure impact of a depreciating Japanese yen, and efforts to improve productivity in each division. Earnings per basic share were 139.24 yen compared to 112.46 yen in the previous year.



Total revenue for the first-quarter increased 16.9% year-over-year to 491.95 billion yen or $3.59 billion.



Looking ahead for the fiscal 2023, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent of 154.00 billion yen, with basic earnings per share of 429.09 yen, on sales of 2.00 trillion yen.



