

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (HICL.L), a British infrastructure investor, said in a trading update on Monday that it is on its way to deliver its targets and is well positioned to continue to pursue its attractive pipeline of high-quality core infrastructure opportunities.



The investment firm noted that the company has remained on track to deliver its target dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the financial year to March 31, 2023, with cash generation in the period in line with expectations.



Mike Bane, Chair of HICL said: 'HICL's considered portfolio composition continues to deliver the defensive benefits of core infrastructure investment, including a high degree of inflation protection, against a challenging macro-economic and geopolitical backdrop. Following a successful equity raise, and extending its credit facilities, HICL is well positioned to continue to pursue its attractive pipeline of high-quality core infrastructure opportunities.'







