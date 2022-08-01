

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Airports (VCISY.PK), a French airport operator, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to buy 29.99 percent stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte or OMA, a Mexican airport operator. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The transaction, expected to be closed by the end of 2022, will allow VINCI to add 13 airports to its portfolio. Located in Northern and Central Mexico, these airports had handled a total of 23 million passengers in 2019 and 18 million in 2021.



By the end of this year, the French firm is expected to add over 70 airports of 13 countries into its network.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VINCI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de